Insider Selling: Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) Insider Sells 1,900,000 Shares of Stock

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) insider Darren Holland sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.38 ($2.41), for a total value of A$6,422,000.00 ($4,587,142.86).

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.0437 dividend. This is a boost from Aventus Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Aventus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.59%.

Aventus Group is Australia's largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia with a portfolio of 20 centres valued at $2.2 billion. Aventus Group portfolio spans 536,000m2 in gross leasable area and features a diverse tenant base of 593 quality tenancies, with national tenants representing 87 per cent of the total portfolio.

