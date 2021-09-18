Insider Selling: Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) CFO Sells 7,160 Shares of Stock

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 7,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $11,599.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 6.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.