Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Sells 59,563 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:CFX opened at $45.27 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About Colfax
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.