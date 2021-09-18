Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Sells 59,563 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CFX opened at $45.27 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

