Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Director Sells $103,479.88 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $103,479.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CFX opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $50.34.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.
CFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
