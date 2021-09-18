Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Director Sells $103,479.88 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $103,479.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CFX opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $50.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Colfax by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Colfax by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

