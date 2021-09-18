Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Richard J. Berman sold 25,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.64. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 10.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,290,000 after acquiring an additional 88,827 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 225.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,072 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

