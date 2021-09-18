Insider Selling: Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) CEO Sells 4,516 Shares of Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $58.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $59.23.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTA. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

