Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $26,408.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Andrew Slutsky sold 7,400 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $244,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $754,200.00.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion and a PE ratio of -53.39.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in GoodRx by 21.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 175.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 9.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 57.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at $3,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

