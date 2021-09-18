Insider Selling: International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $634.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

