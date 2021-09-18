Insider Selling: MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director Sells 2,449 Shares of Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $376,852.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 987,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,994,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $151.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.07.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

