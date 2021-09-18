Insider Selling: NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Tong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NV5 Global alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $233,025.00.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 115,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.