Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $119.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average is $104.17.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
