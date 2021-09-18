Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $119.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average is $104.17.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

