Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $324,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marc D. Stolzman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $240,513.02.
Revolve Group stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05.
RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James cut Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 63.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.