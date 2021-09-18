Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $324,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc D. Stolzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $240,513.02.

Revolve Group stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James cut Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 63.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

