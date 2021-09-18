Insider Selling: SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) CFO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) CFO Linda K. Frauendorfer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $76,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SGMA opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $76.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at $147,000. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

