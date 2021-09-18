Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells 33,358 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,326,727.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,372,014.54.

On Friday, July 16th, Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $2,585,292.44.

Shares of SFIX opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,320 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,730 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

