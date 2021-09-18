InsurAce (INSUR) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.90 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. InsurAce has a total market cap of $28.07 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00005164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00072067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00121430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00174028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.49 or 0.07155338 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,131.26 or 0.99752741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.85 or 0.00847337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

