Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $126.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intercontinental Exchange’s top line was driven by its compelling product and service portfolio, broad range of risk management services, strength in global data services. Continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues are likely to keep growth on track. Strategic buyouts help it achieve cost synergies that are in sync with its aim of generating long-term value for shareholders. It is well-poised for growth on the back of accelerated digitization taking place in the US residential mortgage industry. Solid balance sheet helps in effective capital deployment. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, its expenses are likely to remain high in the near term. Foreign currency fluctuations, stricter regulations raise concerns. High interest expenses and high leverage poses risk.”

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.40.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.31. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $913,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.