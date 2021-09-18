International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get International Seaways alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in International Seaways by 87.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 96.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in International Seaways by 99.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.