Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Interups stock remained flat at $$5.47 during trading on Friday. Interups has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.
Interups Company Profile
