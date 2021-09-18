Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $151.82 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a twelve month low of $116.33 and a twelve month high of $187.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.84.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

