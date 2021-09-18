Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.90. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF shares last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 1,864 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

