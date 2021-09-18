Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 26,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZD opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.02. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

