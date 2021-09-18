Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 7.06% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of IUSS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $40.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98.

