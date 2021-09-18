ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Short Interest Update

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IACC remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IACC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth approximately $11,282,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $579,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $9,810,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,023,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

