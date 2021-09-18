IONChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,877.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $276,056.25 and $2,877.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One IONChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

