iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Trading 6.5% Higher

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.81. Approximately 45,234,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 21,745,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VXX. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000.

