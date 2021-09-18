iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ISHG stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $81.48. 281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $85.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73.

Get iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.