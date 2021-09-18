iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 59.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,727. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

