iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,948,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,295. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

