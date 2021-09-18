iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,803. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97.

