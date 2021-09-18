iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is People s United Financial Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 846,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,210 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 2.0% of People s United Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $89,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.83. 251,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,159. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $111.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

