Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $168.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.41. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.