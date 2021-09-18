James Ralph Scapa Sells 16,382 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,366.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,675,934.04.

On Monday, August 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $2,411,260.08.

On Monday, July 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 15,922 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,034,452.34.

On Thursday, July 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 26,003 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $1,716,718.06.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -832.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.37 and a 52 week high of $76.91.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTR. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

