James Ralph Scapa Sells 16,382 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,366.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,675,934.04.
- On Monday, August 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $2,411,260.08.
- On Monday, July 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 15,922 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,034,452.34.
- On Thursday, July 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 26,003 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $1,716,718.06.
Shares of ALTR stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -832.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.37 and a 52 week high of $76.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTR. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
