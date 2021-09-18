Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPSY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.79. 33,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. Japan Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 46.60%.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

