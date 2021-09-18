JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. 261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

