Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.28% from the stock’s previous close.

CELH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $93.28 on Thursday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $99.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 34.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 43,378 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Celsius by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 571,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,513,000 after purchasing an additional 321,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Celsius by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after acquiring an additional 302,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Celsius by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

