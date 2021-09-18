Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho cut Furukawa Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS:FUWAY opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. Furukawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

