Jennifer Pileggi Sells 63,070 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $39,564.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36.

On Monday, July 12th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $79,327.70.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $130,307.91.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $17.05 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

