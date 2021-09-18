JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Roth Capital

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

JKS stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in JinkoSolar by 54.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

