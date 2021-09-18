JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,948 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

A number of research firms recently commented on JOAN. Barclays downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will bought 9,500 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2.01. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

