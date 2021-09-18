John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HEQ stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $191,000.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

