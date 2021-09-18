John Oyler Sells 195,477 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 195,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $18,349,425.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,267,161 shares in the company, valued at $212,818,403.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Oyler sold 24,499 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.21, for a total transaction of $8,040,816.79.

On Tuesday, August 31st, John Oyler sold 111,081 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $12,233,350.53.

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $12,205,471.59.

On Tuesday, July 20th, John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total transaction of $5,779,100.70.

On Thursday, July 22nd, John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $4,971,093.12.

On Wednesday, July 7th, John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $403.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.88. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $219.20 and a 1-year high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.28.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. Analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in BeiGene by 15.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after buying an additional 522,112 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BeiGene by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after buying an additional 428,521 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,548,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 588.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after buying an additional 141,324 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 34.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 104,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

