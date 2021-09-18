Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.55.

Shares of JNCE opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $399.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

