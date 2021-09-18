JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €40.90 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €40.90 ($48.12) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.63 ($58.39).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

