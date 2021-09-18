JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 595 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 595 ($7.77) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 848.83 ($11.09).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 630.40 ($8.24) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 794.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,599.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

