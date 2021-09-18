JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) to Underweight

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

OTCMKTS DSCSY opened at $62.06 on Thursday. Disco has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

