JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $515.00

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 515 ($6.73) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.79), with a volume of 525376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 526 ($6.87).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 573.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 629.42. The stock has a market cap of £436.81 million and a PE ratio of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.78%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

