JustInvest LLC Acquires 1,790 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after acquiring an additional 536,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,363,000 after acquiring an additional 403,846 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CI. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $205.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.29. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.