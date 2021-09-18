JustInvest LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

JustInvest LLC lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Shares of DFS opened at $123.64 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.28. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

