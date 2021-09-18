JustInvest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

JustInvest LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,662,000 after buying an additional 279,930 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 192,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $152.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

