JustInvest LLC Sells 246 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

JustInvest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $198.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

